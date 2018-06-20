It will be partly sunny Wednesday on Long Island with light winds and temperatures hitting a high in the upper 70s, forecasters said.

“We will have sunshine this morning and clouds could start to increase as we go toward late afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Rain could move in after midnight and there is a 50-50 chance of showers through the morning hours Thursday, the longest day of the year, the National Weather Service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, the service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 64° Broken Clouds 77°/66° 77°/66° SEE FULL FORECAST

After the rain moves out later Thursday it should be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting a high of about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday and the high temperature will be in the upper 70s, the weather service said.