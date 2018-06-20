TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
64° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Partly sunny before overnight showers

It will be partly sunny Wednesday with light

It will be partly sunny Wednesday with light winds and temperatures hitting a high in the upper 70s, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be partly sunny Wednesday on Long Island with light winds and temperatures hitting a high in the upper 70s, forecasters said.

“We will have sunshine this morning and clouds could start to increase as we go toward late afternoon,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Rain could move in after midnight and there is a 50-50 chance of showers through the morning hours Thursday, the longest day of the year, the National Weather Service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, the service said.

After the rain moves out later Thursday it should be mostly sunny with temperatures hitting a high of about 80 degrees, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday and the high temperature will be in the upper 70s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

More news

Nicholas Sigua, 18, of Springs, and Jonathan Gomez, LI school's top 2 students are Latino for the first time ever
Tashanah Vallon hangs out with her family outside At circus prom, LI teen keeps family first
Jim Clark, attorney for Sand City Brewing Co., Village mulls restrictions on Sand City Brewing
Rescuers form a human chain as they search Coast Guard resumes air search for boy in ocean
DuWayne Gregory, left and Liuba Grechen Shirley, seen 2 face off in primary to run against Rep. King
The Colonial, built in 1925, has six bedrooms LI home with creek for sale for $938,000