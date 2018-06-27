A party sunny morning on Long Island gives way to increasing cloudiness later in the day and showers by the late evening or nighttime hours, forecasters said.

“The first showers have a chance of popping up across far western sections late in the day, however current thinking is that showers will mainly hold off until Wednesday night,” the National Weather Service said early Wednesday.

The wet weather will continue through Thursday with thunderstorms possible Thursday morning, the weather service said.

“The rain will taper off Thursday night into Friday,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the mid- to upper 70s Wednesday, inch up to near 80 degrees Thursday and increase to the mid- to upper 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

“There will be areas of Long Island above 90 degrees, especially in western Nassau County,” Hoffman said.