It will be sunny with daytime high temperatures in the mid-80s Wednesday, and similar weather is expected for the rest of the week, forecasters said.

Winds will be light, when there is any significant wind at all, forecasters said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there was the possibility of a pop-up shower later Wednesday, but he expected there would be “generally dry conditions.”

There is a high risk of rip currents through 9 p.m. Wednesday at ocean-facing beaches, the National Weather Service said, due to swells from Hurricane Chris.

The South Shore could have minor coastal flooding during the evening high tide cycle, the weather service said. It also issued a small craft advisory for hazardous seas south of the Island from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Temperatures are expected to get warmer early next week when daytime highs will be in the upper 80s, the weather service said.