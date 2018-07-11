TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
73° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, mid-80s with rough seas Wednesday

It will be sunny with highs in the

It will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s Wednesday, with a chance of rain later in the day, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

It will be sunny with daytime high temperatures in the mid-80s Wednesday, and similar weather is expected for the rest of the week, forecasters said.

Winds will be light, when there is any significant wind at all, forecasters said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there was the possibility of a pop-up shower later Wednesday, but he expected there would be “generally dry conditions.”

There is a high risk of rip currents through 9 p.m. Wednesday at ocean-facing beaches, the National Weather Service said, due to swells from Hurricane Chris.

The South Shore could have minor coastal flooding during the evening high tide cycle, the weather service said. It also issued a small craft advisory for hazardous seas south of the Island from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Temperatures are expected to get warmer early next week when daytime highs will be in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

More news

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo discusses reproductive rights Tuesday Cuomo presses for abortion rights protections
Elvira, a historic, revamped sloop, launches into the Historic racing boat gets refurbished, relaunched
The Shelter Island home, designed by Italian architect $2.8 million home designed by trailblazing woman
Supervisor Edward P. Romaine, seen here on May Town wants to ask voters to change term length
Swimming is prohibited in Glen Cove at the Glen Cove to use outside firm to hire lifeguards
Richard Laskowski, left, and Donald Ward Jr., both Cops: Pair rescued after catamaran capsizes