Long Islanders can face Wednesday with expectations for warmer-than-normal temperatures, but minus the mugginess, forecasters said.

The high humidity was wiped from the picture by a cold front and accompanying storms that swept through late Tuesday.

“Weather looks great through Friday, so go out and enjoy it,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Sunny skies and temperatures warming up to the mid- to upper 80s are forecast for Wednesday, with 82 degrees the normal high for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, the National Weather Service said.

Highs Thursday and Friday, which also bring sunny skies, can be expected to be right around normal.

Tuesday’s fast-moving storms brought some heavy rain. They made a big dent in the area’s rainfall deficit so far this month.

As of day-end Monday, precipitation was running 1.49 inches below what’s normal for that stretch, based on conditions at the airport.

By day-end Tuesday, the deficit was reduced to 0.27 inches, after the 1.34 inches of rain that fell Tuesday at the airport — also breaking the rainfall record for the day, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Many other areas saw more than an inch fall in short time, including Middle Island with 1.79, Lake Grove with 1.63, Upton with 1.48 and East Massapequa with 1.39.