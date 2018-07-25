TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Humid with showers Wednesday, chance of downpours

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com
By now Long Islanders will know the routine, with high humidity and chances of precipitation once again in the forecast.

Showers Wednesday were expected to spread over the area by 8 a.m. or so, said John Murray, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

That rain, continuing overnight, should be mostly light, but with heavy downpours at times, he said. In all, the Island could see an inch of precipitation, possibly higher for areas getting periods of heavier rain. 

Still, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there could be some "breaks of sunshine."

"It's not a washout today," Hoffman said.

Look for breezy conditions, he said, with winds from the south-southeast, gusting to 30 mph.

Once more, we can thank tropical air from the south for making Wednesday’s temperatures, forecast to hit the upper 70s, feel steamy.

The day also brings a high risk for rip currents at ocean beaches from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

As for Thursday? High humidity and chances of precipitation linger with highs in the low 80s. 

Hang on, though, as Hoffman said we could see drier weather heading into the weekend.

