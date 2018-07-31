Long Islanders can expect increasingly humid conditions on Wednesday, along with chances of showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say.

The Island was looking at a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, the National Weather Service said late afternoon Tuesday. Areas to the north and west of New York City are in for more precipitation, weather service meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

Temperatures are expected to head up to the low 80s, which is just around normal for the day at Long Island MacArthur Airport. Still, moisture in the air won’t be lacking as humidity builds, Morrin said.

The overnight low Wednesday is expected to dip to the mid-70s, which is also the case for the rest of the week. The normal daily lows for this period are 66 to 67 degrees.

Both Thursday and Friday were forecast to see partly sunny skies, with no precipitation in the picture until Saturday, when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Look for highs in the mid-80s.