There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday across Long Island, and severe storms could affect coastal areas, forecasters said.

“There is a marginal to slight chance for severe thunderstorms today into early tonight. The main threat is damaging winds. An isolated tornado or water spout is also possible,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

The outlook covers all of Nassau County and northwestern Suffolk County.

News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said there were spotty showers across the Island early Wednesday, “but today is not a washout,” and there could be breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. "It’s humid for the most part," Hoffman said.

Predawn temperatures Wednesday were in the mid-70s, about 10 degrees higher than the same time Tuesday, and the daytime highs Wednesday were expected to be in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

The weather service also warned of a high rip current risk until 9 p.m. Wednesday at ocean beaches.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high again in the mid-80s, and Friday brings a chance of showers with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s, the weather service said.

The weekend looks like a mixed bag: a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and partly sunny skies Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures both weekend days will be in the mid- to upper 80s, the weather service said.