A heat advisory for hot and muggy weather is in effect again Wednesday for most of Long Island, and there is a possibility of more thunderstorms at night, forecasters said.

“That combination of heat and humidity helped trigger last night’s storms. I’m not sure they’ll have the type of intensity we had last night, but it’s something we should be aware of,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said.

The East End escaped any damage from the Tuesday night storms, Avery said. He added that the Twin Forks area was the only part of the Island not under a heat advisory Wednesday.

Tuesday night's storms had flooded streets and caused fires throughout Nassau County.

“This was a real mess," Avery said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the upper 80s Wednesday, but it will be several degrees cooler on the East End, the National Weather Service said.

There is a chance of showers again Thursday morning, but the rest of the day should be partly sunny with temperatures hitting a high in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

Friday should be sunny all day with temperatures again rising to the upper 80s, the weather service said.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday with a high in the mid-90s, the weather service said.