Long Islanders have two more warm, muggy days to get through before a cooler stretch sets in starting with Friday, forecasters said.

Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies, is expected to warm up to the mid-80s, cooler on the East End, the National Weather Service said. That’s a break from record warmth Tuesday, when temperatures rose to the lower 90s in many areas, feeling warmer given the humidity.

Once again, the overnight temperatures are not expected to cool down as much as normal, with 72 degrees in the forecast — 10 degrees warmer than what’s normal for Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

ISLIP, NY 82° Scattered Clouds 84°/73°

In some areas, Long Islanders could wake up to patchy fog early Thursday, which is expected to see temperatures rise to the upper 80s but feel much warmer when humidity is factored in, the weather service said.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms enters the picture later in the day Thursday, increasing overnight.

Friday could see showers in the morning, as temperatures head up to 77 or 78 degrees or so, with 77 normal for the day, the weather service said.

The weekend should see cooler weather, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said, with highs in the low 70s and a chance of showers.