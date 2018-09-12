Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island weather: Dense morning fog, chance of afternoon storms

Heavy rain is possible this afternoon, forecasters said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday, with forecasters advising drivers to be cautious.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 70s, the National Weather Service said. It will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some of which could lead to heavy rain.

It will be warm and humid, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, but "not a washout." 

"The main weather feature early today is fog, and the fog is dense across most of Long Island and Southeast Connecticut,” according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

At times, visibility is reduced to a quarter-mile or less. Drivers are urged to use fog lamps and leave plenty of distance between vehicles.

There is also a high rip current risk for ocean beaches through Wednesday afternoon, the weather service said.

Thursday and Friday will have highs in the mid-70s, forecasters said. There will be a chance of more showers and thunderstorms before noon Thursday.

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

