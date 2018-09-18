Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Long Island weather: Warm, sunny days on the way after Tuesday's showers

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Once showers and possible thunderstorms taper off Tuesday night, Long Island can look forward to drier air through the end of the work week, forecasters say.

Wednesday, Thursday and much of Friday are expected to feature mostly to partly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Wednesday were expected to warm up to the mid 70s or so, the low 70s for Thursday, and back to the mid 70s for Friday. The normal daily highs for this stretch are 72 to 73 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Overnight Friday, according to the weather service forecast, brings chances of showers and thunderstorms, but then back we go to some sun with clouds for the weekend.


