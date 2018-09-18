Once showers and possible thunderstorms taper off Tuesday night, Long Island can look forward to drier air through the end of the work week, forecasters say.

Wednesday, Thursday and much of Friday are expected to feature mostly to partly sunny skies, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Wednesday were expected to warm up to the mid 70s or so, the low 70s for Thursday, and back to the mid 70s for Friday. The normal daily highs for this stretch are 72 to 73 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Loading... Good Evening Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 70° Broken Clouds 80°/67° 80°/67° SEE FULL FORECAST

Overnight Friday, according to the weather service forecast, brings chances of showers and thunderstorms, but then back we go to some sun with clouds for the weekend.



