Wednesday will be mostly sunny after patchy morning fog with highs in the mid-70s on Long Island, forecasters said.

“It’s basically a dry forecast until next week,” said Patrick Maloit, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. Tuesday brought heavy rain throughout the region.

The morning fog could reduce visibilities to a quarter-mile or less at times in eastern Suffolk County, the weather service said.

A small craft advisory is in effect off the South Shore until 6 a.m. Thursday due to wind gusts, the weather service said.

The low Wednesday, near 60, is about 5 degrees above normal, forecasters said.

There will be a chance of afternoon showers in eastern Suffolk County, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Clouds are expected to move in Wednesday and remain until Thursday morning, forecasters said.

“We may lose the clouds by tomorrow,” Maloit said.

Thursday’s forecast is mostly sunny, with a high near 71 and a low around 62.

Friday is expected to partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

“There could be a few late day showers well to the northwest of New York City as a cold front approaches from the west,” according to the weather service.