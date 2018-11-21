Thanksgiving may be all about warm moments with friends and family, but this year’s weather will be remembered for its gusty winds and frigid cold, expected to be record-breaking.

Wednesday should warm up to the low to mid-40s with a mix of sun, clouds and building winds, forecasters say. There is a chance of an evening rain or snow shower, with little to no accumulation.

Then, temperatures dive to about 20 degrees for early morning Thursday, forecasters say. The wind chill could make that feel as low as 5 degrees or so early morning Thursday for most of Long Island, and even as low as minus 3 degrees for parts of the East End, the National Weather Service said.

An arctic front will pass through Wednesday afternoon and evening, followed by gusty northwest winds that “will usher in the coldest air mass of the season for Thanksgiving Day,” the weather service said.

There is a chance for isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday “briefly in the wake of the cold front,” which could down tree limbs and power lines, the weather service said.

Highs on Thanksgiving Day are to top out in the mid-20s or so, besting the record coolest high for the day of 31 degrees set in 2008, said Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist. Look for it to feel more like 5 to 15 degrees, given the wind chill.

Conditions for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be “extremely cold,” he said, and “strong winds may impact balloons.” Anyone going should “dress in many layers, with gloves and hats.”

The NYPD could order handlers to lower balloons if winds hit 23 mph and remove them with gusts at 34 mph, the chief of patrol said Tuesday.

A small craft advisory will be in effect for the waters off Long Island until 6 p.m. Wednesday, except for the western Long Island Sound, where it lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday. A gale warning will last from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday for waters except the western Sound.

After that: more cold, as temperatures drop to the teens to start the day Friday, Hoffman says, which is to be “sunny and frigid.”