Long Island can expect gusty winds to continue Wednesday, with below normal temperatures, while forecasters have their eyes on several chances for rain starting Friday afternoon.

The weather pattern is "a little active" for the next 10 days, meaning meteorologists are "tracking a few different storms," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

There were a few flurries Wednesday morning, he said, with winds from the northwest of 15 to 25 mph gusting to 40 mph. That means temperatures rising to the mid-40s, will feel more like the 30s with the wind chill.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 37° Overcast 44°/34° 44°/34° SEE FULL FORECAST

A gale warning is in effect for the western Long Island Sound until 1 a.m. Thursday and for all other waters off both shores of Long Island until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday brings sun and clouds with breezy conditions and highs again in the mid-40s.

“Winds will slowly diminish through the day on Thursday as high pressure builds south of the area,” the National Weather Service said. “Despite a good deal of sunshine, high temperatures will remain several degrees below normal,” which is 49 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Friday, with similar temperatures, starts out mostly sunny before chances of rain enter the picture.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The weekend brings continuing chances for rain, with the highest likelihood for Saturday night, the first day of December, into Sunday.