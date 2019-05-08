After a stretch that saw no more than a trace of rain, let alone snow, both could be in the picture Thursday, forecasters say.

While we’re not talking significant snow accumulation — a coating to just under half an inch for western Nassau and pretty much just a coating for Suffolk — the system's timing is going to be the problem.

“Unfortunately, this weather system is scheduled to spread precipitation across the region just as the morning commute gets underway,” the National Weather Service said.

That means western Nassau is likely to see snow showers starting 6 a.m. or so, as of the Wednesday afternoon forecast, mixing with and turning to rain around midmorning, said Tim Morrin, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

With the precipitation moving from west to east, areas of Suffolk see slight chances for light snow showers starting around 7 a.m. through late morning, before making the rain switch.

“This is not expected to be a heavy or particularly long duration event, but even small amounts of frozen precipitation can be treacherous,” the weather service said.

Temperatures are forecast to head up to around 40 degrees Thursday, the 10th day in a row to deliver below normal conditions. The normal high for Thursday at Long Island MacArthur Airport is 44 degrees.

Both Friday and Saturday are forecast to exceed that, warming up to the high 40s and low 50s, respectively.

Of course, along with that comes rain, heavy at times, with slighter chances for Friday afternoon, becoming likely overnight and into Saturday.