Long Islanders can get ready for two bouts of widespread rain, the first to get rolling Wednesday evening, lasting into early morning Thursday, forecasters say.

That’s as temperatures settle down, somewhat, compared with the recent head-spinning swing from highs in the teens to highs in the 60s.

Wednesday is expected to head up to the low 40s, with 42 degrees reported as of 10 a.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. The normal high for the day there is 39 degrees, with 24 the normal low.

"After 60s yesterday, it's going to feel a little bit colder," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Look for increasing clouds in the afternoon, with rain most likely starting after 8 p.m. or so, wrapping up before daybreak Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Rain is expected to be moderate, possibly heavy at times, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

There also could be lingering drizzle or light rain through noon, before a precipitation lull in the afternoon.

Thursday should otherwise have cloudy skies and highs in the mid-40s, with the potential for patchy fog as rain picks up again in the early hours of Friday morning.

This time the rain could continue through the morning commute Friday, Pollina said, which is expected to see temperatures reach the low 50s.

And, yes, temperatures should dip again this weekend, with highs in the mid-30s expected.

But that doesn’t come close to the plunge and rebound that started last Thursday, the final day of January, that saw highs in the midteens, followed by highs in the low 20s Friday, the low 30s Saturday, mid-40s Sunday, mid-50s Monday and the low 60s Tuesday.

The setup for that, Pollina said, was a brief outbreak of arctic air, with high pressure then leading to “progressively warmer” conditions through the week.