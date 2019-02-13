Long Island is getting some gusty winds Wednesday, along with partly sunny skies and temperatures a tad above normal, forecasters say. A look ahead to Thursday, Valentine’s Day, shows sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

At 11 a.m. or so Wednesday, Long Island MacArthur Airport was reporting 42 degrees, with winds from the west gusting to 31 mph. The normal high for the day at the airport is 40 degrees, with 25 the normal low.

The overnight hours bring low temperatures in the mid-20s for early morning Thursday, and Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said to watch out for possible black ice.

As for Thursday, it will be sunny skies and highs close to 40 degrees, the National Weather Service says.

And, instead of taking a dive overnight to a low right around daybreak of the next day, which is what usually happens, Thursday stays in the mid- to upper 30s at night, rising overnight to the mid-50s by Friday afternoon. That’s as a warm front approaches, lifting to the north of the Island, resulting in rising temperatures, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Friday also sees a slight chance of showers.

This year’s nod to St. Valentine, as well as to the floral, chocolate, gift sectors, may be bringing calm, moderate weather. But that’s not always been the case.

On Feb. 14, 1990, temperatures rose to 60 degrees at the airport, and took the opposite direction in 1979, which delivered a record low for the day of 1 degree below zero.

Major snowstorms seem to have avoided the date, but 1966 did bring 3 inches of snow to the airport, the most since records started being kept in fall of 1963.

Still, as was just experienced Tuesday, even a few inches of snow, with other forms of frozen precipitation, can mean a dreadful driving picture.

Cloud Camera time lapse from 2019-02-12 pic.twitter.com/QJDAzpn9l1 — Hofstra Soccer Wx (@HofstraSoccerWx) February 13, 2019

Snowfall amounted to 3.4 inches in Mattituck, 3 inches in both Calverton and Orient, and 2 inches at the airport.

But the snowy, sleety, wintry mix on roadways led to hundreds of traffic crashes, police said.

Those who would enjoy reliving the day’s skies can view a cloud camera time lapse from one of Hofstra University’s three automated weather stations.