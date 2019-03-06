Bundle up. Cold weather remains Wednesday with temperatures staying well below normal on Long Island, forecasters said.

“It’s another cold one,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Wednesday, which has morning sunshine and afternoon clouds, should have a high near 29 degrees and a low around 14. The early morning had wind chills in the single digits.

“These temperatures are around 10 to 15 degrees below normal,” the National Weather Service said. A series of cold fronts is approaching the region, the weather service said.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph and there is a 20 percent chance of snow showers later Wednesday afternoon.

Those winds last into early Thursday and should make for "very cold" conditions with wind chills again in the single digits and teens, Hoffman said.

The rest of the workweek should see high temperatures rise into the low to mid-30s, with a slight chance of snow showers on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

“We remain in a cold weather pattern through at least Friday night,” Hoffman said.

Saturday brings temperatures closer to normal, with highs in the low 40s.