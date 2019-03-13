Wednesday will be cloudy and dry before warmth comes in to end the week, forecasters said.

The day should have a high in the upper 40s, a low around 35 and light winds. Those temperatures should be colder away from the coasts, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

"Warmer weather and wet weather on the way towards the weekend," Hoffman said.

Thursday will be warmer, forecasters said. The day will start with some clouds and gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Patchy fog is expected after midnight.

Friday is shaping up to be wet with a high in the upper 50s, the National Weather Service said. There is a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

“A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m.,” the weather service said.

Saturday should have a high in the low 50s and Sunday, St. Patrick's Day, should have a high in the low 40s. Both days should be sunny.