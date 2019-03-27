Don't worry, warmer weather for Long Island is right around the corner.

Spring apparently has not been watching the calendar, as Wednesday's temperatures will remain in the mid-40s, below the average of above 50 this time of year, forecasters say.

That's a far cry from the record high of 78 degrees in 1998, forecasters note.

The wind chill will make it feel even colder Wednesday — between 20 and 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's office in Upton. And winterlike weather will make another appearance Wednesday night as temperatures dip below freezing.

"We do start off with a chill," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. "It's a little cold out there, but at least we have dry weather conditions."

But Thursday, while cloudy with a chance of showers, will see the sun turn up the heat, with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s during the day. The lows for the day will slide down into only the 40s, he said.

Looking to the weekend, Saturday will be golden during the day, partly sunny with temperatures generally cresting over 60 degrees. The temperature could reach into the mid-60s in western Nassau County and in areas away from the water. The South Shore and East End should see highs in the 50s, he said.

Saturday night could bring a few mild showers, with temperatures in the mid-40s, Hoffman said.

Sunday, the last day of March, will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with a chance of more showers. The highs will still be in the low to mid-50s, though, Hoffman said.

On Monday, however, the sun turns down the dimmer knob and temperatures return to the mid-40s to 50 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Jim Connolly.

"I think it's going to cool down again next week," Connolly said.