Long Island weather: Wind advisory starts at noon Wednesday, gusts up to 50 mph

After morning showers from an ocean storm move out, sustained winds will move in, forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Long Island on Wednesday, effective from noon to 6 p.m.

After morning showers from an ocean storm move out, Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 36. 

"We do have some strong winds coming our way," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph will develop after the storm moves away, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected, the service said.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, in open areas, and on elevated roads and bridges,” the service said. “Use extra caution.”

The afternoon temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above normal, the weather service said. With humidity expected to fall in the afternoon during strong winds, the risk of fire spreading increases.

Other hazards are possible, too, the weather service said: “Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.”

After a cold front passes in the evening, Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny and seasonable, with a high near 55.

"Good weather for Mets home opener ," Hoffman said.

Rain is likely to return after noon Friday, with highs in the upper 40s.

