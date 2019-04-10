Wednesday starts with more clouds and fog on Long Island before clearing up with highs in the upper 50s, forecasters said.

After the morning, the day should be mostly sunny and breezy, with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. It's the second morning in a row with areas of dense fog.

The day's highs are slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight, the temperatures drop to the mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible in the pine barrens area into Thursday, Hoffman said.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s, a few degrees below normal, the weather service said. Lows should be in the low 40s, near normal.

Warmer weather moves in on a mostly cloudy Friday, which gets up to near 60, cooler on the South Shore and East End, Hoffman said. There is a chance of thunderstorms at night, with lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend should be cloudy with continuing rain. Saturday starts with showers before highs get up to the 60s, except at the beaches, which will still be in the 50s, Hoffman said. Sunday's highs drop back down to the upper 50s and rain returns in the evening. Rain could be heavy into Monday.

"Overall, not a terrible weekend," Hoffman said.