Wednesday should be mostly sunny and calm before unsettled weather arrives this weekend on Long Island, forecasters said.

The morning began with showers in parts of Nassau County. "The weather is improving as we head throughout the rest of our day," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

The clouds should give way to sunny skies for the rest of Wednesday, with highs near 60. More showers develop overnight, with lows in the mid-40s.

Temperatures should be above normal starting Wednesday night through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

As a warm front moves in, Thursday should be mostly cloudy with occasional showers, light winds and highs in the upper 50s.

A cold front approaches Friday, the start of Passover and Good Friday, bringing turbulence in our weather. Friday should have fog in the morning, then be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and rain toward the evening. The highs should be in the low 60s.

That upcoming rain Friday into Saturday prompted the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for all of Long Island. The outlook is for a "low chance for flooding rains Friday night into Saturday," with a chance of "minor to locally moderate" coastal back bay flooding during high tide Thursday and Friday night.

Saturday should be windy and rainy, with a chance of thunderstorms and highs near 60. Sunday should have a light showers with highs again near 60.

"Most of Easter Sunday is dry," Hoffman said.