Wednesday will be another sunny day, with temperatures reaching into the upper 60s, forecasters said.

"Lots of sunshine for today," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

"It will be breezy, but high temperatures should end up above normal for this time of the year," the National Weather Service said.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and less windy, with a low around 46 degrees.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers from an approaching warm front Thursday afternoon, with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 50.

More showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, with rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible. Highs should reach the low 60s.

"Some heavy rain before midnight," Hoffman said.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs near 60, and Sunday has similar temperatures and a chance of afternoon showers.