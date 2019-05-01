Gray, wet weather is on tap through the weekend on Long Island, as the sun apparently takes its own version of spring break, forecasters say.

These early days of May will seem anything but springlike as Wednesday is expected to feature cloudy, cool weather with spotty showers and sprinkles, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman.

"It's not feeling much like May today," Hoffman said. "A little bit of showers, a couple of sprinkles, but lots of clouds."

Wednesday's high temperature will reach about 54 degrees, well below the average this time of year of 63 degrees, he said. The record high of 84 was set in 2001.

Fog is likely to develop after midnight, especially along the coast, the National Weather Service said.

The dreary weather will sit on top of this area for several days, with scattered showers and temperatures slightly cooler than normal, according to the weather service.

The showers could escalate into thunderstorms Thursday night, with temperatures hardly reaching 50 degrees, the service said.

Friday should also be cloudy and cool with a few showers, with the daytime high reaching 63 degrees and nighttime temperatures sliding down to 48, the service said.

The weekend brings no reprieve right through Sunday, the day of the Long Island Marathon and Cinco de Mayo, Hoffman said.

But spring is expected to be back on the job early next week, with more sunshine bringing the temperatures up as high as 70 early in the week, he said.

“By Monday and Tuesday, we see a nice warmup on Long Island,” Hoffman said.