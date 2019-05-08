TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly cloudy Wednesday after morning sprinkles

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 63 degrees and a low around 46, below normal, the National Weather Service said.

By Newsday Staff
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy on Long Island with a chance of sprinkles before 10 a.m., forecasters said.

"Lots of clouds this morning," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There should be sun and clouds in the afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 63 degrees and a low around 46, below normal, the National Weather Service said.

"Overall, looking at a pretty nice Wednesday," Hoffman said. 

Thursday is expected to be mostly cloudy again and cooler, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.

"A warm front will approach and could bring a late day shower to a few spots," the weather service said. Showers should be mainly after 2 a.m. Friday.

There is a chance of showers during the day on Friday, most likely in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low 50s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny after morning fog, with highs near 70. Rain should start overnight into Sunday, Mother's Day. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach highs in the upper 50s, with lows in the low 50s.

By Newsday Staff

