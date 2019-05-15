TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Slight chance of rain for tee time, then sunshine for the PGA

A view of the forecast for May 16, 2019.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
The crowds will be assembling Thursday in Farmingdale around 6:45 a.m., tee time on the first official day of play in the PGA championship at the Bethpage Black course.

For them and anyone else out and about at that time, there’s a slight potential for a shower, with temperatures in the low 50s, forecasters say.

But, not to despair.  There's just a chance of a sprinkle before 8 a.m., said Pat Cavlin, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, based on the Wednesday afternoon forecast. And that would be just “one little spritz here or there,” before the return of “tons of sunshine” into the afternoon. That’s as temperatures warm up to the mid- to upper 60s, possibly even 70 degrees.

Friday, day two of play, brings temps in the low to mid-50s around tee time, again rising to the upper 60s.  Chances of scattered showers are also in the picture Friday, along with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, said Faye Morrone, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

As for the weekend, Saturday and Sunday are looking   mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 60s.


 

 

