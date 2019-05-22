Long Island is getting more sun and temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday before a chance of storms Thursday.

"Very nice, similar to yesterday, but a lighter wind," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said after a breezy Tuesday.

Overnight into Thursday, there should be clouds and lows in the mid-50s, with showers possible toward the morning.

Loading... Good Morning Currently clear today ISLIP, NY 52° Clear 73°/57° 73°/57° SEE FULL FORECAST

Thursday should be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s before the possible storms arrive.

There is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the night.

"Some of these storms may be capable of producing damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook.

Friday morning should have patchy fog before the sun warms the day up to highs in the mid-70s.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Most of our weekend looks pretty nice here on Long Island," Hoffman said.

The first day of the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. The second day, Sunday, has slight shower chances in the morning and then gets very warm, with highs near 80.

Monday, Memorial Day, should have morning clouds and fog, then partial sun with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance of showers at night.