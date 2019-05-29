Wednesday brings more showers and storms to Long Island before an end-of-week warm-up, forecasters said.

The day should be mostly cloudy with light winds after patchy morning fog and highs in the upper 60s, at or slightly below normal.

“We get a midday break, and then another round of storms developing as we go towards this evening,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 53° Overcast 66°/58° 66°/58° SEE FULL FORECAST

The thunderstorms Tuesday night dumped about an inch of hail in areas of Eastport, Hoffman said.

More of it could be on the way after about 4 p.m., along with gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service. The overnight lows should be near 60.

Thursday should again be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s. There is a chance of showers between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of more thunderstorms for the rest of the day into early Friday morning.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Showers could return Sunday.