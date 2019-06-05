TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Heavy rain possible in evening thunderstorms

By Newsday Staff
Print

After a slight chance of showers Wednesday morning, more showers and thunderstorms are expected across Long Island after noon, forecasters said.

“Most of the time, it’s more dry than wet,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, and the air will become increasingly humid.

“We’re going to see some showers and thunderstorms developing towards our evening,” Hoffman said.

The storms are expected to last through the night and into Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-60s. 

“These storms may be associated with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds,” the National Weather Service said.

There is a high rip current risk for Atlantic beaches until 9 p.m. Wednesday, along with a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. for waters off the South Shore, the weather service warned.

There is a lower chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, with highs near 80 and otherwise mostly cloudy conditions. A less humid air mass moves in during the night. 

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 70s.

