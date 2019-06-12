TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
SEARCH
63° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: A soggy morning commute expected Thursday

Sunny skies are the rule on Long Island

Sunny skies are the rule on Long Island Wednesday, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla and Patricia Kitchen joan.gralla@newsday.com, patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

How about possible fog and rain showers for your Thursday? And a torrential downpour for the morning commute?

What’s more, an afternoon thunderstorm could also be part of the package, forecasters say.

There’s potential for the region to see some rain — moderate to briefly heavy —  at various times of the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said, based on its Wednesday afternoon forecast.

It could be rough going early on, News 12 meteorologist Pat Cavlin told afternoon viewers Wednesday. In fact, “torrential downpours” can be expected for the morning, he said, tapering down to afternoon and evening showers.

A high rip-current risk also is in place Thursday for Atlantic beaches, the weather service said. 

Look for increasing humidity and temperatures heading up to the high 60s. 

Once it all moves through, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday and highs in the low 70s.

The weekend brings sunshine Saturday and a temperature spike into the high 70s. Sunday, Father’s Day, is looking at some sun, some clouds, and a chance of showers in the afternoon, again with highs well into the 70s.


 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The buyer can access the property from April Seasonal LI cottage lists for $149,990
Friday's high should approach the low 70s though Forecast: Rain ending by midmorning today
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving away free smoothies Free smoothies on LI today -- with a catch
See who's running in the June 25th primary
Customs and Border Protection officers watch a house From a bad morning at school to ICE detention
Homeland Security Investigations ICE agents work in a Conflicting figures on LI's MS-13 membership
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search