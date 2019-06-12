How about possible fog and rain showers for your Thursday? And a torrential downpour for the morning commute?
What’s more, an afternoon thunderstorm could also be part of the package, forecasters say.
There’s potential for the region to see some rain — moderate to briefly heavy — at various times of the day Thursday, the National Weather Service said, based on its Wednesday afternoon forecast.
It could be rough going early on, News 12 meteorologist Pat Cavlin told afternoon viewers Wednesday. In fact, “torrential downpours” can be expected for the morning, he said, tapering down to afternoon and evening showers.
A high rip-current risk also is in place Thursday for Atlantic beaches, the weather service said.
Look for increasing humidity and temperatures heading up to the high 60s.
Once it all moves through, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies for Friday and highs in the low 70s.
The weekend brings sunshine Saturday and a temperature spike into the high 70s. Sunday, Father’s Day, is looking at some sun, some clouds, and a chance of showers in the afternoon, again with highs well into the 70s.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.