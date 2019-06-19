TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Dense fog advisory issued, chance for storms through Thursday night

A view of the forecast for June 20,

A view of the forecast for June 20, 2019.

By Joan Gralla and Patricia Kitchen joan.gralla@newsday.com, patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The National Weather Service issued an advisory Wednesday night, warning of dense fog in some areas of Long Island and cautioning drivers to watch for "rapidly changing" visibility.

The service said conditions will remain "unsettled" through the end of the week, with a chance of storms Wednesday night through Thursday night.

"The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be tonight and then again Thursday afternoon into tonight," the weather service said Wednesday. "Some thunderstorms late Thursday  could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain."

Rain tapers off Friday morning and it stays clear and sunny for the weekend, the service said.  Temperatures will average below normal this week, especially Thursday.

Highs will be in the 70s into Saturday, when it will warm up a bit, to the high 70s.

Lows will be seasonable, generally in the 60s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Anthony Barone, left, an employment recruiter for the LI sees modest employment growth in May
Suffolk police respond to a reported fight outside Cops: Landscaper charged after 7-Eleven stabbing
Mourners at a wake for Melissa Marchese console Mourners remember student athlete killed in crash
Retired NYPD Det. Luis Alvarez, a 9/11 responder, Ex-NYPD cop in hospice; testified for 9/11 victim fund
Briana Sheen, 3, of Bellmore, is lifted above State: LI parks among most popular in NY
Stony Brook University Provost Michael Bernstein was named Stony Brook University interim president named
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search