The National Weather Service issued an advisory Wednesday night, warning of dense fog in some areas of Long Island and cautioning drivers to watch for "rapidly changing" visibility.

The service said conditions will remain "unsettled" through the end of the week, with a chance of storms Wednesday night through Thursday night.

"The best chances for showers and thunderstorms will be tonight and then again Thursday afternoon into tonight," the weather service said Wednesday. "Some thunderstorms late Thursday could be strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain."

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 70° Broken Clouds 76°/61° 76°/61° SEE FULL FORECAST

Rain tapers off Friday morning and it stays clear and sunny for the weekend, the service said. Temperatures will average below normal this week, especially Thursday.

Highs will be in the 70s into Saturday, when it will warm up a bit, to the high 70s.

Lows will be seasonable, generally in the 60s.