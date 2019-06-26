TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Plenty of sun, highs in the 80s into the weekend

Sunny skies and light breezes are expected today

Sunny skies and light breezes are expected today on Long Island with high of 84, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Clear skies, plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 80s — that’s the forecast for the coming days on Long Island, forecasters say.

Wednesday’s a “comfortably warm day,” with “wall-to-wall sunshine in some areas,” said Geoff Bansen, News 12 meteorologist.

It was 86 degrees by around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Long Island MacArthur Airport, with 80 the normal high for the day. Conditions were a bit cooler farther to the east, with Montauk and East Hampton reporting the upper 70s.

Thursday looked set to bring “tons of sunshine and an almost cloudless sky,” as temperatures rise to the mid- to upper 80s, said Pat Cavlin, also a News 12 meteorologist.

But look for humidity to rise over the next few days, with Bansen pointing to Friday into Saturday for peak mugginess. 

Friday is expected to bring sunny skies, highs in the mid- to upper 80s, with just a slight chance for showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday, too, is looking at highs in the upper 80s, with “a little bit of haze, a little bit of humidity and maybe a pop-up evening summer time storm," Cavlin said.

The better chance for precipitation — a few afternoon showers and scattered thunderstorms — comes Sunday, though the day is not expected to be a washout. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

