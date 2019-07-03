Though Wednesday dawn-greeters will experience warm and muggy conditions, the Islip-based National Weather Service said, the sun should rule the daytime — as it will on the Fourth of July holiday Thursday.

Wednesday’s high should reach about 86; Thursday’s might be one degree cooler, the weather service said.

Patchy fog is forecast for early Friday morning, but then the clouds should part for an at least partly sunny day, with the temperature rising to 84, the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 74° Broken Clouds 84°/69° 84°/69° SEE FULL FORECAST

Rain might fall both Friday night and Saturday though Sunday looks partly sunny, according to the service.