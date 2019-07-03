TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny skies, high near 86 Wednesday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Though Wednesday dawn-greeters will experience warm and muggy conditions, the Islip-based National Weather Service said, the sun should rule the daytime — as it will on the Fourth of July holiday Thursday.

Wednesday’s high should reach about 86; Thursday’s might be one degree cooler, the weather service said.

Patchy fog is forecast for early Friday morning, but then the clouds should part for an at least partly sunny day, with the temperature rising to 84, the weather service said.

Rain might fall both Friday night and Saturday though Sunday looks partly sunny, according to the service.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

