Though there is a high ozone and air quality alert for Wednesday, only the early risers will be bedeviled by high humidity, the Islip-based National Weather Service said, lasting from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The nighttime humidity of nearly 100 percent will decline as the sun warms the day, bringing the humidity down to under 50 percent by around midday, explained NWS forecaster Peter Wichrowski.

Wednesday's high should be around 88.

Anyone who suffers from asthma or has a heart condition, as well as the very young, should limit their activity outside when high ozone levels are expected, the state Department of Health advises.

Ozone, a pollutant, is created when gasoline vapors and other emissions react in sunlight.

Thursday's forecast looks quite similar to Wednesday's, though there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. — and some might bring heavy rain, the NWS said. The high should be around 81.

After a night of likely showers and thunderstorms, perhaps producing as much as half an inch of rain, Friday has a 40 percent chance of much of the same, mainly before 4 p.m., the NWS said, with a high of 85.

However, the weekend looks promising: both Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.