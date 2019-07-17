There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Long Island Wednesday afternoon — with some of those storms producing gusty winds and heavy rain — courtesy of the remnants of post tropical storm Barry, according to the National Weather Service.

Otherwise it will be partly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures in the high 80s but it will feel more like temperatures are in the 90- to 95-degree range, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday, when the high temperature drops into the low 80s.

ISLIP, NY 80° Broken Clouds 88°/75°

Then comes a potential heat wave starting Friday, when hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected with the temperature feeling as hot as around 100 degrees.

"Excessive heat and humidity are becoming increasingly likely on Saturday, and possibly again on Sunday with high temperatures ranging from the mid-90s to around 100 along with maximum heat index values between 105 and 110," the National Weather Service said.

A heat wave occurs when the temperature reaches at least 90 degrees for three consecutive days, according to the National Weather Service. It's been nearly two years since a heat wave was recorded at Long Island MacArthur Airport. The last one was July 20-22 in 2017, according to the weather service.