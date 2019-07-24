Less humidity and slightly lower temperatures will prevail on Wednesday, which should be partly sunny with a high of about 79 degrees, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

“Quiet weather will continue through the remainder of the week as high pressure remains in control,” the forecasters said. “Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day and return to above normal by Friday.”

Long Islanders can expect morning clouds and a chance of a shower through 8 a.m. Wednesday, News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. An isolated shower is also possible in the afternoon.

Swimmers should use caution: There is a high risk for rip currents along the South Shore, Hoffman said.

After Wednesday the weather service said no rain is forecast through next Tuesday, as the skies should be mostly sunny and clear, with the temperature rising to 85 degrees by Friday, hitting 87 on Saturday and 89 on Sunday.