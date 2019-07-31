Wednesday's forecast is marred by a hazardous weather outlook as possibly severe thunderstorms could bring "damaging wind gusts" in the afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

There will even be, said Richard Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Richard Hoffman, the prospect of hail. The high for Wednesday should be near 86 degrees, he said.

And, warned the weather service, "Localized flash flooding is also possible."

Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 74° Few Clouds 84°/71° 84°/71°

Hoffman's forecast for Thursday includes the boon of "a little less" humidity, and a similar high of around 85 degrees.

That benefit carries through to Friday, which again should be mostly sunny, with a high of about 83 degrees, the weather service said: "The dry weather will continue into Thursday night and Friday with seasonable temperatures."

The chances of precipitation on Saturday afternoon are 30 percent, with a high near 84 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday, however, looks mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees, it said.