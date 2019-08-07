TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Heavy rain, 'strong gusty winds' possible

By Jasmine Fernandez jasmine.fernandez@newsday.com
Before leaving the house Wednesday, Long Islanders should prepare for what the National Weather Service predicts will be a day and night filled with showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe and traceable to “a trough of low pressure ahead of a cold front.”

With high temperatures nearing the normal levels of 80s across the area, humidity will be no stranger to the day, starting out at 97 percent in the morning and gradually decreasing as time progresses, the weather service said.

A high of 84 degrees and a 60 percent chance of precipitation is expected. Heavy downpours are possible, forecasters said.

Storms could also bring "strong gusty winds" and lightning, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

And with multiple thunderstorms moving over the same area, forecasters predict a slight risk of flash flooding. Through Wednesday evening, they also anticipate a high risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches.  

The warmth and humidity will lead into Thursday as well, with potential showers and thunderstorms predicted again — preceding a cold front passing through Thursday night, the weather service said.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected on Friday, ahead of a clear weekend with sunny skies.

