The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Wednesday through early Thursday evening in Nassau County — but not in Suffolk.

The advisory cautioned the humidity could make it feel like 95 degrees though the thermometer might only read 88, it said, potentially imperiling vulnerable individuals and making exercizing outdoors potentially hazardous.

Both of the Island's counties were included in the forecasters' warning of possibly strong thunderstorms sweeping through the area, especially this afternoon and evening.

"The primary threat is damaging winds," the forecasters said. They also issued a warning to expect strong rip currents at ocean beaches.

Wednesday's storms should arrive mostly after 7 a.m., the weather service said.

"You’ll be dodging downpours this evening and any storms that develop have a chance of becoming severe," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. "The severe threat is low but, if it happens, the biggest threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and frequent lightning."

On Thursday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. though otherwise the skies should be mostly clear with the thermometer reaching 89 degrees.

While Friday has a 30 percent chance of showers before noon, afternoon relief should arrive, the weather service said, in the form of a "cooler and drier airmass."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"At this time, it looks like pleasant weather will last through the weekend," it said.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all should be sunny with highs in the mid- to upper 70s. Tuesday should be much the same, according to the weather service.