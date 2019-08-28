Wednesday is expected to be the only rainy day in the next seven days, including the Labor Day holiday, according to the National Weather Service.

The odds of precipitation on Wednesday are 70 percent, mostly after noon. Thunderstorms are possible, and a high of about 76 degrees is expected.

On Thursday, look for sunny skies with a high of about 82 degrees, the weather service said.

A tropical system southeast of Long Island will cause “high surf and rough seas,” said News12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The forecasts from the weather service for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all highly similar: sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the upper 70s to low 80s.

And summer-lovers beware: Sunday, noted Hoffman, marks the start of the meteorological fall.