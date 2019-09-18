Aside from Wednesday, which will be partly cloudy, mostly clear skies are forecast until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said from its Islip office. And not one raindrop is anticipated.

“These clouds will clear quickly late this afternoon with mostly clear skies prevailing through the rest of the week,” forecasters said.

That is due to a dominant high pressure area coming south from New England and Canada, the weather service said.

The risk of high rip currents remains a hazard until Saturday, the weather service advised.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

However, at night, the thermometer could slide to the upper 40s in the middle of the Island and the middle 50s in other communities, the weather service said.

“These temperatures are below normal for this time of year,” the weather service said.

A warming trend kicks in Friday that will push the thermometer into the mid- to upper 70s, except in the New York City area, where the temperature could reach 80 degrees, the forecasters said.

Saturday and Sunday look clear with the highs hitting the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday look like twins, though just a few degrees cooler, according to the weather service.