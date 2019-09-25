Wednesday again should be clear and unusually warm, with an expected high of 75 degrees — about 10 degrees above the mean for this month, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A high risk of rip currents continues until Thursday evening, it said.

Thursday's forecast offers a short-lived contrast to Wednesday's weather: there is a 30 percent chance of rain.

"A cold front will approach the area on Thursday resulting in a few more clouds, along with the chance of showers by the afternoon and early evening," the weather service said.

Scattered showers could develop after 4 p.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

However, the same surprisingly warm temperatures will continue, partly because the rain has not been invited to linger.

"Skies will clear out quickly Thursday night as drier and cooler air moves into the region," the experts said.

Friday starts the weekend off with sunny skies and a high in the mid-70s — almost exactly the same weather Long Islanders can expect through Tuesday, the weather service said, though clouds might obscure the moon and stars at night.

Tuesday will be even warmer at 77 degrees, the weather service said.