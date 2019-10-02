Wednesday's brief but powerful heat wave should give way to midafternoon showers and thunderstorms that the National Weather Service in Islip said will "usher in significantly cooler temperatures."

Ahead of the rain, skies should be sunny, with a high of 84 degrees, just missing the record of 88 set in 2007. The rest of the region, however, could set new heat records for October.

High humidity could amplify any desire for fans or air-conditioning.

"The heat and humidity will build on Wednesday with the likelihood for record breaking temperatures across parts of the area," the weather service said.

Before a cold front descends from the north during the afternoon, thermometers possibly could touch 90 in and around the metropolitan area, the experts said.

There is a 40 percent chance that showers and thunderstorms will drench the Island after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the weather service. The precipitation likely will continue into the night, when the odds rise to 60 percent, though at most a quarter of an inch is predicted.

And temperatures will plunge. "In the wake of the front, gusty northeast winds will usher in significantly cooler temperatures," the weather service said.

Showers should continue on Thursday, possibly ending about 3 p.m., only to resume that night, the weather service said. The high will be 61 degrees.

Friday's forecast starts with scattered showers before 8 a.m. The sun should come out, but the temperature is not expected to climb above 66 degrees. The nighttime low, according to the weather service, will be just 44 but clear skies set up a sunny weekend.

Saturday's skies should be clear, with a high of 64 degrees; Sunday partly sunny and warmer at 73 degrees.

And then a rainy patch is predicted, which might help end the abnormally dry conditions recently seen on Long Island. Showers could return Sunday night and continue through Tuesday, according to the weather service.