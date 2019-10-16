Wednesday's storm could bring both rain and wind — and for coastal areas, "shallow flooding" of as much as 2 feet, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

After 4 p.m., 1 to 3 inches of rain — possibly even more in some areas — could fall. The odds of rain and perhaps thunderstorms are 40% during the day but rise to 100% by nightfall.

Gusty, southeast winds could hit 30 mph during the day, when the high should be about 65 degrees, the weather service said.

A wind advisory has been issued for areas east of the William Floyd Parkway in Suffolk County from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

For southern Nassau, a coastal flood advisory has been issued for 9 p.m. Wednesday through 1 a.m. Thursday. For Suffolk, the timing differed slightly, running from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.

Though the storm should depart on Thursday and skies should be at least partly clear, the wind — expected to strengthen overnight — could potentially topple trees and power lines, and daytime gusts could hit 41 mph Thursday, the weather service said.

"Breezy conditions will continue into Friday before winds diminish Friday night as high pressure builds into the region," the weather service said.

Friday is predicted to be partly sunny, with a high of 61 degrees. The wind, now coming from the northeast, could clock 28 mph in gusts.

Both Saturday and Sunday also are expected to be sunny, though the first day of the weekend will be about seven degrees cooler at 62 degrees.

The workweek starts on Monday under mostly cloudy skies. By Tuesday, there is a 50% chance of showers.