Early morning clouds should clear Wednesday, with the sun raising the temperature to a higher than usual 66 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And no rain is forecast until Saturday night, with the thermometer staying on the high side.

"Temperatures during this time frame will be a few degrees above normal, with highs in the 60s regionwide forecast," the weather service said.

Thursday should be sunny, with the high about 63 degrees. Friday will be a twin.

Saturday will be slightly cooler at 59 degrees, and only partly sunny.

After midnight on Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain, the weather service said.

Sunday has slightly higher odds of rain at 60%.

Though Sunday night also is expected to be rainy, the sun will return on both Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.