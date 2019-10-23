TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Clear and unseasonably warm

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Early morning clouds should clear Wednesday, with the sun raising the temperature to a higher than usual 66 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

And no rain is forecast until Saturday night, with the thermometer staying on the high side.

"Temperatures during this time frame will be a few degrees above normal, with highs in the 60s regionwide forecast," the weather service said. 

Thursday should be sunny, with the high about 63 degrees. Friday will be a twin.

Saturday will be slightly cooler at 59 degrees, and only partly sunny.

After midnight on Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain, the weather service said. 

Sunday has slightly higher odds of rain at 60%. 

Though Sunday night also is expected to be rainy, the sun will return on both Monday and Tuesday, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search