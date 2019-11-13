TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Morning
SEARCH
24° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cold snap continues Wednesday, with black ice warning issued

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Yes indeed, Long Island — and much of the country are in the grip of a brief but record-setting cold snap that feels like January — and look out for black ice on roads less traveled, the Islip-based Nation Weather Service said on Wednesday.

Though Wednesday's breezes will ease, "wind chill values will still be very cold, especially in the morning, with single digits and teens above zero reading expected," the weather service said. The thermometer will reach 32, yet it will feel like 5 to 15.

Thursday, however, should at least warm the thermometer up to 46 — but the wind chill could be as much as 20 degrees lower, the weather service said, predicting a "slight chance of drizzle or rain after midnight."

Friday is a mild 50; the weekend will start on a colder note, with Saturday's high just 38, but Sunday's hits 44. 

Both Monday and Tuesday bear a 30% risk of rain — but the highs are in the upper 40s to low 50s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search