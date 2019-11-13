Yes indeed, Long Island — and much of the country are in the grip of a brief but record-setting cold snap that feels like January — and look out for black ice on roads less traveled, the Islip-based Nation Weather Service said on Wednesday.

Though Wednesday's breezes will ease, "wind chill values will still be very cold, especially in the morning, with single digits and teens above zero reading expected," the weather service said. The thermometer will reach 32, yet it will feel like 5 to 15.

Thursday, however, should at least warm the thermometer up to 46 — but the wind chill could be as much as 20 degrees lower, the weather service said, predicting a "slight chance of drizzle or rain after midnight."

Friday is a mild 50; the weekend will start on a colder note, with Saturday's high just 38, but Sunday's hits 44.

Both Monday and Tuesday bear a 30% risk of rain — but the highs are in the upper 40s to low 50s, the weather service said.