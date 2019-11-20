Wednesday's clouds might produce a shower during the school day, the National Weather Service in Islip said, while the temperature should reach 45 degrees.

And don't be fooled by Thursday's sun — it might be a rainy weekend, starting Friday.

Clouds Wednesday night should clear, helping to send the temperature down to nearly freezing, the weather service said.

Thursday looks like the best of the bunch: clear skies with a high of 49 degrees, though the wind chill that morning might make it feel like 25 to 35, the weather service said.

Overcast skies that night could bring showers on Friday — the weather service assessed the odds of rain at 40%. The temperature should warm to the high 50s, though wind gusts could hit 29 mph.

Saturday's forecast favors early risers: mostly sunny skies might give way to rain after 3 p.m., as the weather service put the precipitation odds at 30%. The high should be near 46 degrees, the weather service said.

That night, the chances of rain rise to 50% with the temperature hovering just above freezing.

Sunday's forecast has a 40% chance of rain, with a high in the upper 40s, the experts said.

Monday and Tuesday should both be dry and clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s during the day, and staying a little above freezing at night, the weather service said.