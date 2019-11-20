TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy and cool, chance of showers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Wednesday's clouds might produce a shower during the school day, the National Weather Service in Islip said, while the temperature should reach 45 degrees.

And don't be fooled by Thursday's sun — it might be a rainy weekend, starting Friday.

Clouds Wednesday night should clear, helping to send the temperature down to nearly freezing, the weather service said.

Thursday looks like the best of the bunch: clear skies with a high of 49 degrees, though the wind chill that morning might make it feel like 25 to 35, the weather service said.

Overcast skies that night could bring showers on Friday — the weather service assessed the odds of rain at 40%. The temperature should warm to the high 50s, though wind gusts could hit 29 mph.

Saturday's forecast favors early risers: mostly sunny skies might give way to rain after 3 p.m., as the weather service put the precipitation odds at 30%. The high should be near 46 degrees, the weather service said.

That night, the chances of rain rise to 50% with the temperature hovering just above freezing.

Sunday's forecast has a 40% chance of rain, with a high in the upper 40s, the experts said.

Monday and Tuesday should both be dry and clear with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s during the day, and staying a little above freezing at night, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search