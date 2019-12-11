Slick roads will greet Wednesday’s morning commuters, as wet snowflakes likely will fall until about 11 a.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Long Island Wednesday morning and warned commuters to plan for "slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities."

One to two inches of snow might fall before the skies slowly clear during the afternoon, and the thermometer rises as high as the upper 30s, the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 32° Light Snow 36°/23°

After that, a zig zag weather pattern sets in, with Thursday expected to be sunny and cold while rain and warmer temperatures could prevail until Sunday, which should be at least partly sunny, the weather service said.

But first Long Islanders should brace for a cold snap.

On Wednesday, the forecasters said, “Arctic high pressure builds into the region tonight and settles overhead on Thursday. Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens inland and lower and middle 20s elsewhere under gusty northwest winds.”

The high Thursday is expected to be near 35 degrees.

That winter chill departs Thursday night when clouds arrive, bringing with them a 30% chance that Friday will be rainy, with a high of 47 degrees.

Friday night also likely will be wet: the odds of showers are 80%, according to the weather service.

A rainy Saturday is even more likely: there is 90% probability, with a high of 52 degrees.

The odds of a rainy Saturday night slip to 50%, the weather service predicted, and the sun should put in an appearance on Sunday, when the high will be in the mid-40s.

Monday should be fine — sunny with a high of 38 degrees.

However, there is a 40% chance of snow that night, and the odds are 50:50 that Tuesday will be rainy, the weather service said.