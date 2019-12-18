Baby, it's cold outside.

And, guess what? The National Weather Service said it's only going to get colder between now and Thursday night, with temperatures in the 30s Wednesday then dipping into the mid-teens overnight and sub-freezing temperatures Thursday.

Forecasters said it should drop to about 16 degrees overnight, with wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees Thursday, when blustery winds and wind gusts nearing 30 mph are expected here on Long Island.

Topping it all off, the weather service is calling for the possibility of dangerous black ice conditions developing on area roads Wednesday night into Thursday.

Black ice could also be a problem Wednesday morning, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Hoffman is also advising that scattered snow Wednesday evening makes a "quick coating of snow possible."

"A polar cold front approaches this afternoon and moves across [the area] early tonight," the weather service said in a regional weather summary issued just before 5 a.m. Wednesday. "This will bring isolated scattered snow shower activity. A few snow squalls will be possible."

A wind advisory has been issued for eastern Suffolk, with the weather service stating northwest winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected — with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph. The advisory is for both the North and South Forks and will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

As if all that weren't enough, a small craft advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m., while a gale warning also will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through to 6 a.m. Thursday. Both cover the New York Harbor, the Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners bays and all other South Shore bays from Jones Inlet to Shinnecock Bay.

Forecasters are advising seas of 4 to 7 feet are expected and said strong winds will cause not only hazardous seas, but will reduce visibility.

Heading into the weekend, however, the weather is expected to turn pleasant, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all predicted to be sunny. Temperatures will be in the 30s Friday and Saturday, then warm up to a high near 44 degrees Sunday, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday will also be sunny, with highs in the mid-40s, the weather service said.